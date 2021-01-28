B. Riley Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.11 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,280,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 533,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 39,173 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $738,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 289.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

