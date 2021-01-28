AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues FY 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) issued an update on its FY 2022

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.45-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $835-935 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $918.9 million.AZZ also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.45-2.95 EPS.

NYSE:AZZ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.31. 999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,063. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 98.49 and a beta of 1.56. AZZ has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. AZZ had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of AZZ from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

