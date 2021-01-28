AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Shares Gap Up to $1.64

Shares of AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.64, but opened at $1.87. AzurRx BioPharma shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 14,709 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Dawson James lowered shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.35). Research analysts forecast that AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.18% of AzurRx BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AZRX)

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The company's therapeutic products are administered to patients as oral non-systemic biologics. Its lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients.

