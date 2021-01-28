Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Stock Price Up 17.6%

Shares of Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) rose 17.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $7.90. Approximately 17,537,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 361% from the average daily volume of 3,804,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.40 and a quick ratio of 16.56.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ayro in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ayro in the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ayro by 11,302.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 51,087 shares during the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ayro Company Profile (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

