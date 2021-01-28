AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

AXS traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,903. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

