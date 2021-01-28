Axe (AXE) Reaches Market Cap of $226,907.11

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Axe has a market capitalization of $226,907.11 and approximately $89,888.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Axe has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0431 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

