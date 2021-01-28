Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.52-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3-4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion.Avnet also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.52 to $0.58 EPS.

AVT stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.40. The stock had a trading volume of 19,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,240. Avnet has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $42.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -41.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.14.

In related news, Director Oleg Khaykin purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $290,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

