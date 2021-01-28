Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Announces Earnings Results

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Avnet updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.52-0.58 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.52 to $0.58 EPS.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $37.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.15. Avnet has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $42.30. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -41.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

In other news, Director Oleg Khaykin purchased 9,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $290,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

