Avion Wealth Invests $29,000 in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth $25,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 1,810.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at $88,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.78.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.97, for a total transaction of $224,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,194,774.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $374,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,347 shares of company stock valued at $33,068,600. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $276.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.57, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

