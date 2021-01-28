Avion Wealth Has $89,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Avion Wealth cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Intel were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $53.59 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.09. The company has a market cap of $217.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

