AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Investec upgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded AVEVA Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AVEVA Group has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVEVF opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average of $54.29. AVEVA Group has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $68.65.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

