Avation PLC (AVAP.L) (LON:AVAP) Shares Gap Down to $120.00

Avation PLC (AVAP.L) (LON:AVAP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $120.00, but opened at $116.50. Avation PLC (AVAP.L) shares last traded at $112.00, with a volume of 9,372 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 497.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 128.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 128.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.18 million and a PE ratio of 6.72.

Avation PLC (AVAP.L) Company Profile (LON:AVAP)

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

