Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,035 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 118,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 92,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock opened at $36.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.17. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $25.79 and a 52-week high of $40.82.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

