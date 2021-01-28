Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 356 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,354,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,839,000 after purchasing an additional 103,396 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,229,000 after buying an additional 27,237 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Workday by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,523,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,765,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,287,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 885,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $223.45 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $259.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDAY. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $1,542,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $285,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

