Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,435,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,861,513,000 after buying an additional 163,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,789,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,959,000 after purchasing an additional 36,636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,060,000 after purchasing an additional 610,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 268.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,942 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,385,000 after purchasing an additional 46,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lowered Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.88.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $241.05 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $268.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total transaction of $33,240.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,707.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,463 shares of company stock valued at $19,609,509 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

