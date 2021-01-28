Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 114,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS opened at $68.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $77.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MS. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

