Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 51,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 74.9% in the third quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DEF opened at $58.86 on Thursday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.71.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

