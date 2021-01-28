Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,952 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 474.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,191,000 after purchasing an additional 975,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,242,000 after purchasing an additional 825,093 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 117.8% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 980,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,591,000 after purchasing an additional 530,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 108.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 669,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,984,000 after purchasing an additional 348,271 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRWD. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total transaction of $822,721.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $786,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,216,223 shares of company stock valued at $226,035,625 over the last three months. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRWD opened at $200.93 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $238.54. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.60 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.01.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

