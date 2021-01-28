Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,079 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,778.9% in the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 610,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 589,201 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,716,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,380,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $9,315,000. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $7,898,000.

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.84 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $22.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86.

