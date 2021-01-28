AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 45,950.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $16,976,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO opened at $1,137.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,207.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,179.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total value of $5,006,064.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total value of $17,490,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,551,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,324 shares of company stock valued at $56,705,108. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.