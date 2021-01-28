Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Raised to $171.00 at Morgan Stanley

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $171.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ADP. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $165.67 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The company has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.41.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $5,937,992.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,670,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 41.5% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 101.6% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 16.0% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

