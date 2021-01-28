Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.80-6.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.736-15.028 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.59 billion.Automatic Data Processing also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.80-6.04 EPS.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $5.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.55. 43,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,076. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The company has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.
In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
