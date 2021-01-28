Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.80-6.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.736-15.028 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.59 billion.Automatic Data Processing also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.80-6.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $5.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.55. 43,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,076. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The company has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

