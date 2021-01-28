Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues Earnings Results

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $5.77 on Thursday, hitting $171.44. The stock had a trading volume of 51,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.41. The company has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $456,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,465,996.00. Insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

