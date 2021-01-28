Audius (AUDIO) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.00 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Audius has a market capitalization of $26.90 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Audius has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00127076 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00067200 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00265718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00065432 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.10 or 0.00345148 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The official website for Audius is audius.co

Audius Token Trading

Audius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

