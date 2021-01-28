AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02. AT&T has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

