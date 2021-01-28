AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AT&T stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.01. 99,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,345,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

