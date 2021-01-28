Atlas Private Wealth Management Takes $250,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter.

SMMV stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $35.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,067 shares. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.47.

