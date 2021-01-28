Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 94 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Atlas Private Wealth Management reduced its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises approximately 1.0% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,807. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.54.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Truist upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.