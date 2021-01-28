Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 93 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA traded up $11.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $327.31. 101,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,724,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $338.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total value of $27,007,827.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,336,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,701,457,673.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 515,952 shares of company stock valued at $164,523,030. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.06.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.