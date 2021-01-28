Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 1,638 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.23. The stock had a trading volume of 16,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Citigroup increased their target price on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.68.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.