Atlas Private Wealth Management Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 96.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $69.01. 14,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,322. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.39. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $70.66.

