Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $574,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,933,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJT stock traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $126.54. 230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,717. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.68 and a 12 month high of $129.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.47 and a 200 day moving average of $112.35.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

