Atlas Private Wealth Management Acquires 150 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $279,217,000. Natixis lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,721,000 after acquiring an additional 781,854 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,543,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,440,000 after acquiring an additional 540,612 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 559.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 628,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,740,000 after acquiring an additional 533,214 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 109.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 903,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,038,000 after acquiring an additional 472,781 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.26. 51,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,801,541. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $175.47. The company has a market cap of $152.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

