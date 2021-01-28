Atlas Mara Limited (ATMA.L) (LON:ATMA) Shares Gap Up to $0.36

Atlas Mara Limited (ATMA.L) (LON:ATMA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.38. Atlas Mara Limited (ATMA.L) shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 50 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £556,170.33 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.35.

Atlas Mara Limited is a private equity firm specializing in potential and bolt-on acquisitions. The firm prefers to invest in the sub-Saharan African market, though it also invests outside Africa. It considers investments in the financial services sector. The firm was formerly known as Atlas Mara Co Nvest Ltd.

