Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (AJG.L) (LON:AJG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (AJG.L) (LON:AJG)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 298 ($3.89) and last traded at GBX 300 ($3.92). 20,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 53,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 301 ($3.93).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 291.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 255.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th were given a GBX 2.17 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%.

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited aims to achieve long term capital growth through investment wholly or mainly in listed Japanese equities. The Company may invest up to 100% of its gross assets in companies quoted on any Japanese stock exchange, including the Tokyo Stock Exchange categorized as First Section, Second Section, JASDAQ, Mothers and Tokyo PRO, or the regional stock exchanges of Fukuoka, Nagoya, Sapporo and Osaka Securities Exchange.

