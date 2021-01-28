Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Upgraded at Truist

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $376.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Equities analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 602.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.