Atheios Reaches Market Cap of $12,292.60 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Atheios has a market cap of $12,292.60 and $1.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Atheios token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,987.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.95 or 0.04061933 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.39 or 0.00401318 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.62 or 0.01208389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.06 or 0.00515520 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 211.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.16 or 0.00406685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.61 or 0.00262558 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00023412 BTC.

Atheios Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 40,277,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,257,574 tokens. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

