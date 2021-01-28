Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing antiviral therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening viral infections. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVIR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atea Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.25.

AVIR stock opened at $58.10 on Wednesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.28.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.68). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

