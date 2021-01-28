ATC Coin Market Cap Achieves $398,507.39 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $398,507.39 and $173.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.45 or 0.00401193 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 159.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000190 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.