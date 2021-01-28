Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.29

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.29 and traded as high as $8.60. Asure Software shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 122,267 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

The firm has a market cap of $153.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 million. Asure Software had a net margin of 46.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 578,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 82,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

