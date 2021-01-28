Associated Banc-Corp to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

ASB opened at $18.04 on Thursday. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 117,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 110,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 66,848 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $107,800.00. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

