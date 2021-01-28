ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASAZY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $12.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.84. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.79. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $13.09.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

