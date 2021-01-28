Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) PT Raised to $158.00

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AZPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $138.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.31 and a 200 day moving average of $124.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $147.53.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.82. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,400.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $1,243,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 95.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 47.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

