Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) is Cowen Prime Services LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cowen Prime Services LLC lowered its position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 467,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102,686 shares during the period. Aspen Aerogels makes up about 3.5% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $7,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 518.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth about $53,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth about $294,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASPN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.88. 13,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,524. The company has a market cap of $561.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 1.75. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.61.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 34,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $409,960.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,228 shares of company stock worth $1,583,782. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

