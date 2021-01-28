ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $13,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in ASML by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in ASML by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML opened at $524.63 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $191.25 and a fifty-two week high of $573.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $500.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.04. The company has a market cap of $220.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.68, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.25.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

