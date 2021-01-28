ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Shares Gap Up to $2.07

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.07, but opened at $2.31. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 9,259 shares traded.

ASLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a market cap of $75.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.33% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

