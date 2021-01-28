Asiamet Resources Limited (ARS.L) (LON:ARS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.95

Asiamet Resources Limited (ARS.L) (LON:ARS)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and traded as low as $2.13. Asiamet Resources Limited (ARS.L) shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 20,490,869 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £32.21 million and a PE ratio of -5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.73.

Asiamet Resources Limited (ARS.L) Company Profile (LON:ARS)

Asiamet Resources Limited engages in exploring and developing mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the BKM copper and BKZ polymetallic projects, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan; and 80% interest in the Beutong project covering 100 square kilometers located in Aceh, Sumatra.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Asiamet Resources Limited (ARS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asiamet Resources Limited (ARS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.