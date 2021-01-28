Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes $19.48 Million Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 225,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,483,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PENN. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,140,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 4,308.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 34,859 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,781.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $612,612.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 356,716 shares of company stock worth $25,990,217. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PENN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Union Gaming Research raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Shares of PENN opened at $97.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.