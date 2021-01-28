Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 511,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 156,288 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $30,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000.

In other news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $4,629,900.00. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VOYA. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

VOYA stock opened at $55.09 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

