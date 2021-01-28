Artemis Investment Management LLP Raises Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,586 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $17,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEIS. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $104.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

In other news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $423,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

